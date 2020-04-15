You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit sells Loyang property for S$33.1m

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 9:35 AM
UPDATED Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 10:15 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit (Soilbuild Reit) on Tuesday said it has completed the divestment of its property at 72 Loyang Way and the mechanical and electrical equipment within, for about S$33.1 million. 

The purchaser is an unrelated third party, Kim Hock Enterprise. 

In its results announcement in January, Soilbuild Reit noted that the Loyang property contributed to lower revenue for the fourth quarter. This was due to the absence of non-recurring liquidation proceeds from Technics Offshore Engineering of about S$3.3 million and weighed on gross revenue, which fell 11.5 per cent to S$22.8 million. 

As a result, the Reit's fourth-quarter distribution per unit fell 36.3 per cent to 0.925 Singapore cent, from 1.451 cents a year ago. For the three months ended Dec 31, 2019, distributable income also slipped 24.1 per cent to S$11.7 million.

With a total net lettable area of 171,293 square feet, the property at 72 Loyang Way is an integrated facility comprising two blocks of three-storey and four-storey ancillary office, two high ceiling single-storey production facilities, a blasting and spray painting chamber, a working dormitory and a jetty with 142 metres of sea frontage.

SEE ALSO

Soilbuild Construction bags contract to build warehouse

It is situated on a number of JTC leasehold estate land titles that collectively expire on March 20, 2038, with a remaining tenure of 19 years as at March 21, 2019, when the divestment was first announced. 

The property was independently valued by Colliers International Consultancy & Valuation at S$34 million on Dec 31, 2018, and the initial consideration for the deal was about S$34.1 million. 

The sale consideration was subsequently revised to S$33.1 million, after there was a further extension for obtaining JTC's final approval for the proposed divestment. 

Soilbuild Reit previously noted that net proceeds from the divestment may be used to fund new acquisitions, repay debt, finance any capital expenditure and asset enhancement works, capital distribution, and/or to finance general corporate and working capital requirements.

According to the Reit manager, the divestment will unlock and release capital back to Soilbuild Reit. It also cited "prolonged weakness in the marine offshore and oil & gas sector" and that it was challenging to find a suitable replacement tenant as some reasons for the divestment. 

As at 9.19am on Wednesday, units in Soilbuild Reit were trading at S$0.38, up S$0.01 or 2.7 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered chief tells staff to stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts

[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered is the first major global bank to tell employees not to use Zoom Video Communications...

Apr 15, 2020 10:17 AM
Banking & Finance

China cuts medium-term borrowing rate to record low, steps up fight against pandemic

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial...

Apr 15, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks edge higher at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday after an overnight rebound on Wall Street, prompted...

Apr 15, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly stronger on Wednesday, following an overnight rally on Wall Street as markets see...

Apr 15, 2020 09:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines shareholders to vote on mammoth cash call at April 30 virtual EGM

THE extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for Singapore Airlines (SIA) shareholders to vote on its S$15 billion debt...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.