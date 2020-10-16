Soilbuild Reit's Q3 DPU up 20% to 1.1 cents

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SOILBUILD Business Space Reit (Soilbuild Reit) reported a 16.5 per cent increase in net property income to S$19.7 million for the third quarter to September.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) managed to generate a higher net property income as a reversal was made of...
