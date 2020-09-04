You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit's sponsor signs term sheet for possible transaction of interests

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 9:06 AM
UPDATED Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:09 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE non-executive director of Soilbuild Business Space Reit's manager, Lim Chap Huat, has entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible transaction involving his interests, and those of his three sons Lim Han Feng, Lim Han Qin and Lim Han Ren in the real estate investment trust (Reit).

In a bourse filing on Friday, the Reit's manager said the signing of the term sheet may or may not lead to a transaction for the Reit's units.

It emphasised that there is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will occur.

The Lims - who are sponsors of Soilbuild Reit - jointly hold a 29.3 per cent stake in the Reit as at Aug 31, according to ShareInvestor data.

Mr Lim Chap Huat, who is also the chairman of Soilbuild Group Holdings holds a 9.2 per cent stake, while Mr Lim Han Ren and Soilbuild Group directors Mr Lim Han Feng and Mr Lim Han Qin each hold 6.7 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Reit manager will release further announcements if and when there are any material developments which warrant disclosure, it said.

The manager requested a trading halt on Tuesday at 3.36pm, which it lifted before the market opened on Friday. Units of Soilbuild Business Space Reit were trading at 48 Singapore cents as at 9.57am on Friday, up 2.5 cents or 5.5 per cent. (see amendment note)

Amendment note: A previous version of this article stated that units of Soilbuild Reit were trading on Thursday. Trading in the counter was in fact halted on Tuesday, with the halt lifted early on Friday.  

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 07:15 PM
Consumer

Premier League's China dispute cuts off megamarket at worst time

[SYDNEY] The collapse of the English Premier League's broadcast deal in China has pulled the plug on the football...

Sep 4, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects unit taking advice on S$17.8 million letter of demand

BOUSTEAD Projects said on Friday that its wholly-owned unit Boustead Projects E&C received a letter of demand...

Sep 4, 2020 06:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas to reshape portfolio after quarterly loss

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state-owned energy giant Petroliam Nasional Berhad said on Friday it would reshape its...

Sep 4, 2020 06:42 PM
Real Estate

British watchdog starts probe into big homebuilders over leasehold practices

[BENGALURU] Britain's competition regulator on Friday launched an investigation into four of the country's biggest...

Sep 4, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

400 firms on watchlist for foreign hiring practices, but not productive to name: Josephine Teo

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.