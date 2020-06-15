You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Some global funds more optimistic on Singapore market than equity analysts

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

ANALYST expectations for Singapore equities have yet to catch up with the optimism displayed by some global investors.

Fund managers and strategists at Fidelity International Ltd, Citigroup Inc and Bank of Singapore Ltd are bullish on the city-state's US$396 billion stock market, citing valuations, fiscal stimulus and the reopening of the economy.

The Straits Times Index, which has risen 19 per cent from a low in March, is projected to rise another 10 per cent over the next 12 months based on analyst consensus, close to the lowest estimated return since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Singapore is "one of the cheapest" markets in Asia and its economy is reopening, Fidelity fund managers, Paras Anand and George Efstathopoulos said in a Web briefing on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Lian Beng increases its stake in SLB

The South-east Asian nation has started to ease its nationwide lockdown this month after providing stimulus amounting to about 20 per cent of its gross domestic product to contain what may possibly be its worst contraction since independence in 1965. The city-state is on track to lift more restrictions on companies and residents by the end of June.

The STI is still down about 17 per cent this year and is trading near a record-low valuation of 0.9 times book value, significantly lower than the 2.2 times for the MSCI All-Country World Index.

For Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore, the low valuations for Singapore stocks will work in their favour as "investors are looking to participate by seeking value plays which have lagged", he said.

The sell side may have limited optimism for Singapore stocks, but the global rotation towards cyclical and value shares will continue to support the local market in the near term, he said.

Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citi's private-banking arm, said Singapore is among the team's top picks due to the stimulus given by the nation's government. The bank bought shares of Singaporean companies last month and expects industrial, export and transportation segments to do better than others. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Sembmarine's recapitalisation plan: Is more restructuring really afoot?

Union Gas conserving funds for expansion

Russia rated top best-value market by Cape ratio; Singapore is 11th

Listed firms not in a rush to privatise despite battered share prices

Perennial CEO, partners make share offer to take it private

Strength expected for NZD/USD pair

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 10:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat says it can withstand short-term cash flow pressures from Covid-19

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Low Keng Huat (Singapore) said in a regulatory filing on Sunday that it will be able to...

Jun 14, 2020 09:04 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL completes 51% acquisition of Chinese healthcare company

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) said on Sunday that it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in...

Jun 14, 2020 08:05 PM
Government & Economy

Investor confidence will tide Singapore through uncertainty: Chan Chun Sing

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing says that investor confidence in Singapore remains strong due to its...

Jun 14, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Pools to resume online betting for sports and horse racing, outlets remain closed

SINGAPORE Pools announced on Sunday that online sports betting and online horse wagering for overseas races will...

Jun 14, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

China reports 57 new virus cases as Beijing cluster grows

[BEIJING] China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.