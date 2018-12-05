South-east Asia's M&A appetite down slightly amid increased competition: EY report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MERGERS and acquisitions (M&A) demand in South-east Asia dipped slightly amid rising competition for assets and geopolitical disruption, according to the 19th EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer.
The biannual survey polled more than 2,600 executives across 45
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg