A special intensive three-month monitoring period will be put in place for illegal short-selling activities

The meeting comes in the wake of a 5.2% decline in the benchmark Kospi index on Nov 20 to its lowest close in 10 months. PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] South Korea announced phased measures to calm markets amid rising volatility, including ensuring a stock stabilisation fund is in place to respond when needed, top financial officials said after an emergency meeting on Sunday (Nov 22).

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, Bank of Korea (BOK) governor Shin Hyun Song and the heads of the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service met on Sunday to discuss possible spillover from the US stock market sell-off and to prepare contingency plans, according to a joint statement.

The government will immediately start preparations for the stock market stabilisation fund to ensure it can be activated when necessary, the government said. Daily share buyback limits will be eased for listed companies for three months to alleviate volatility, according to the statement.

A special intensive three-month monitoring period will be put in place for illegal short-selling activities and authorities will “respond strictly” if it is detected.

The officials said domestic and global stock market volatility has increased significantly because of uncertainties about the artificial intelligence and chip industries, but they added that “there is a need to be cautious over excessive anxiety or panic selling, as long-term growth expectations for the AI industry remain intact”.

The meeting came in the wake of a 5.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Kospi index on Friday to its lowest close in 10 months. Korea’s stock market is widely seen as a bellwether for the AI trade, from which investors are retreating as scepticism mounts over valuations and rising debt.

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Earlier this month, Korean officials met to address steep declines in the benchmark index. At the time, the government said it would temporarily ease margin loan rules to curb forced stock selling.

The Kospi has slipped below the 5,000 level after a blistering rally that pushed it beyond 9,100 in mid-June. Since that peak, the index has plummeted 46.6 per cent.

The decline in the market followed a plunge in US stocks, led by tech shares, and Goldman Sachs Group traders said the sell-off is likely to continue. The bank’s panic gauge climbed near its maximum level as Wall Street equities tumbled Friday, signalling that another substantial wave of selling will follow over the coming week, according to its traders.

The market’s latest plunge reflects growing investor reluctance to buy the dip in technology stocks, even as Anthropic PBC’s blockbuster initial public offering last week was seen as a potential catalyst for a broader recovery in risk appetite. Instead, the listing has failed to deliver the anticipated market-wide boost.

Meanwhile, BOK will hold its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points, according to Bloomberg economists. BLOOMBERG