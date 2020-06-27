Southern Alliance Mining ends 8% up on trading debut

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MALAYSIA-BASED iron-ore producer Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) on Friday ended its first day of trading on the Catalist board at S$0.27, 8 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$0.25. From the start of trading at 9am till market close, the units traded...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes