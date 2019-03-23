You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sovereign funds placed record amount in 2018 venture capital deals: report

Sat, Mar 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

SOVEREIGN wealth funds invested a record amount in venture capital last year, a report said on Thursday, as they seek early exposure to the next Airbnb, Uber or Ant Financial.

There were 84 sovereign wealth fund deals in 77 different venture capital rounds in 2018, the report by IE University and ICEX said. In the five years up to 2018, there were 220 venture capital rounds, up from 14 in the previous five year period.

Javier Capapé, director of sovereign wealth research at IE University, said there were two main factors underlying the trend.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have more companies staying private for longer and raising money in the process," he said. "Venture capital is also a reasonable way to hedge your portfolio to hedge against the future risk of the incumbent being disrupted."

Biotech and healthcare had dominated in the last five years, with 20 per cent of venture capital investment rounds, but there was now a growing interest in startups leading transformation of traditional sectors such as in fintech, mobility services and agriculture, the report said.

Singapore funds GIC and Temasek Holdings were the first movers into venture capital among sovereign funds and in 2018 they still represented 60 per cent of all deals.

But the report noted a growing number of funds from other countries moving in, including Australia's Future Fund, Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

The United States, which has dominated startups in recent years, accounted for 60 per cent of deals in the past two years.

The report, which assessed activity and trends across the sovereign wealth fund sector, noted that overall dealmaking by the funds in Britain slipped to US$1.8 billion last year, down from US$21 billion in 2017.

"It's reasonable to assume that investors will put on hold investments until there's more clarity on Brexit," Mr Capapé said. "The uncertainty is once there's more clarity over the process whether it could result in more investments or divestment."

Mr Capapé said the data was skewed as a result of China Investment Corporation's US$14 billion purchase of London-based warehouse firm Logicor in 2017.

The number of deals in the UK also fell, dropping to eight last year, from 18 the previous year. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
2 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
3 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
4 Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans
5 Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Must Read

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening