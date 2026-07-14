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S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher as CPI, bank earnings take focus

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Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 09:50 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Jul 14) after softer-than-expected inflation data fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could take a less hawkish stance on interest rates, while investors assessed second-quarter results from major US banks.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36.

    The S&P 500 rose 21.4 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,536.7​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 142.3 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 26,015.492. REUTERS

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