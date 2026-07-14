S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher as CPI, bank earnings take focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Jul 14) after softer-than-expected inflation data fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could take a less hawkish stance on interest rates, while investors assessed second-quarter results from major US banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36.

The S&P 500 rose 21.4 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,536.7​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 142.3 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 26,015.492. REUTERS