S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher as CPI, bank earnings take focus
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Jul 14) after softer-than-expected inflation data fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could take a less hawkish stance on interest rates, while investors assessed second-quarter results from major US banks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 per cent, at the open to 52,046.36.
The S&P 500 rose 21.4 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,536.7, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 142.3 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 26,015.492. REUTERS
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