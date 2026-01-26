The Business Times

S&P 500, Dow open slightly higher with big tech results

Summarise
Published Mon, Jan 26, 2026 · 10:42 PM
    • The S&P 500 gained 8.82 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,924.43 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 6.29 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 23,494.96.
    • The S&P 500 gained 8.82 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,924.43 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 6.29 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 23,494.96. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly higher on Monday (Jan 26), as investors braced for a heavyweight run of earnings along with a closely watched Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later in the week.

    At 09.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 49,187.63.

    The S&P 500 gained 8.82 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,924.43 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 6.29 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 23,494.96. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More