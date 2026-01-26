S&P 500, Dow open slightly higher with big tech results
- The S&P 500 gained 8.82 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,924.43 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 6.29 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 23,494.96. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly higher on Monday (Jan 26), as investors braced for a heavyweight run of earnings along with a closely watched Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later in the week.
At 09.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 49,187.63.
