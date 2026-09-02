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S&P 500, Dow post slim gains at open

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Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 09:54 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,829.58.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,829.58. PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday (Sep 2), as investors weighed renewed US-Iran clashes against signs of strength in the AI trade.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,829.58.

    The S&P 500 rose 3.1 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 7,634.58​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 26,094.004. REUTERS

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