The Business Times
business-time-50

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 09:45 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday (Aug 12) as investors assessed largely in-line inflation data, while upbeat earnings from some AI infrastructure companies provided additional support.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47.

    The S&P 500 rose 37.3 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 7,765.46​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 235.0 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 26,680.469 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    DBS’ wealth assets under management rose above the S$500 billion mark for the first time in Q2, to hit S$516 billion.

    Analysts raise DBS targets to as high as S$81 after record Q2 net profit

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    The 302-unit Cape Royale, completed in 2013, has been the last major new condominium development in Sentosa Cove. 

    Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023

    Tabung Haji has about 9.7 million depositors nationwide, of whom about four million are registered for the haj.

    Malaysia’s Tabung Haji reckoning: The billions lost, the rescue and what comes next

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More