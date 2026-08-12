S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday (Aug 12) as investors assessed largely in-line inflation data, while upbeat earnings from some AI infrastructure companies provided additional support.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47.
The S&P 500 rose 37.3 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 7,765.46, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 235.0 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 26,680.469 at the opening bell. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Analysts raise DBS targets to as high as S$81 after record Q2 net profit
How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself
Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023
Malaysia’s Tabung Haji reckoning: The billions lost, the rescue and what comes next