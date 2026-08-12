S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday (Aug 12) as investors assessed largely in-line inflation data, while upbeat earnings from some AI infrastructure companies provided additional support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.6 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 53,797.47.

The S&P 500 rose 37.3 points, or 0.48 per cent, at the open to 7,765.46​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 235.0 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 26,680.469 at the opening bell. REUTERS