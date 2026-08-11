S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors weigh report of fresh US-Iran peace deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 53,961.6. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Aug 11) as investors welcomed a report suggesting the US and Iran were close to “some sort of an arrangement” to end six months of conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 53,961.6.

The S&P 500 rose 14.4 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 7,767.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 26,672.175 at the opening bell. REUTERS