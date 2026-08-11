S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors weigh report of fresh US-Iran peace deal
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 53,961.6. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Aug 11) as investors welcomed a report suggesting the US and Iran were close to “some sort of an arrangement” to end six months of conflict.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 53,961.6.
The S&P 500 rose 14.4 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 7,767.51, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 26,672.175 at the opening bell. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Firm loses wrongful dismissal case despite following termination clause
Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks
Soilbuild’s Lim Chap Huat sues Brookfield, claims it reneged on joint venture: WSJ
Citi, OCBC downgrade UOB post-Q2 results; RHB upgrades on valuation