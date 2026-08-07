S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as surprise payrolls fall quells rate-hike fears
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 35.8 points or 0.1%, at the open to 53849.26. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday (Aug 7) after data showed the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month, raising doubts about a September interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 53849.26. The S&P 500 rose 25.2 points or 0.3 per cent at the open to 7735.18, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 186.3 points or 0.7 per cent to 26534.66 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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