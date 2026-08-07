S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as surprise payrolls fall quells rate-hike fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 35.8 points or 0.1%, at the open to 53849.26. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday (Aug 7) after data showed the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month, raising doubts about a September interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 53849.26. The S&P 500 rose 25.2 points or 0.3 per cent at the open to 7735.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 186.3 points or 0.7 per cent to 26534.66 at the opening bell. REUTERS