S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as AI jitters hit Nvidia, chipmakers
- The S&P 500 fell 45.5 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 7,611.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 314.5 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 26,018.502. PHOTO: EPA
[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes opened lower on Monday (Sep 14), weighed down by a selloff in key AI stocks after top US executives cited safety risks and called for a slowdown in artificial-intelligence development.
The S&P 500 fell 45.5 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 7,611.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 314.5 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 26,018.502.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.6 points, or 0.34 per cent, at the open to 52,750.88. But it quickly reversed course and was last down 0.26 per cent. REUTERS
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