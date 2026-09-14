The Business Times
business-time-50

S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as AI jitters hit Nvidia, chipmakers

Summarise
Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 09:47 PM
    • The S&P 500 fell 45.5 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 7,611.44​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 314.5 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 26,018.502.
    • The S&P 500 fell 45.5 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 7,611.44​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 314.5 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 26,018.502. PHOTO: EPA

    [NEW YORK] The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes opened lower on Monday (Sep 14), weighed down by a selloff in key AI stocks after top US executives cited safety risks and called for a slowdown in artificial-intelligence development.

    The S&P 500 fell 45.5 points, or 0.59 per cent, at the open to 7,611.44​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 314.5 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 26,018.502.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.6 points, or 0.34 per cent, at the open to 52,750.88. But it quickly reversed course and was last down 0.26 per cent. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesNasdaqS&P 500

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The authors of the paper found that home-purchase intensity near planned MRT stations was higher for civil servants than with a control group of non-civil servants.

    PSD reviewing paper that alleges civil servants disproportionately bought homes near unannounced MRT stations

    CapitaLand Investment is a leading name among Singapore’s corporates and has numerous institutional and retail shareholders. 

    CapitaLand Investment’s retrenchments: Mind the downsides of a profitable business laying off staff

    A security deposit or banker’s guarantee is one way for landlords to safeguard themselves.

    In a business takeover, how can landlords in Singapore protect themselves?

    For many next-generation entrepreneurs, legacy is no longer a destination but a launch pad; Singapore sits at the centre of this transformation.

    How Asia’s next generation is rewriting legacy through entrepreneurship

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More