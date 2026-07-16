S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as chip stocks weaken
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.2 points, or 0.51 per cent, at the open to 52,924.86. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday (Jul 15) as chip stocks weakened again, while investors parsed fresh economic data for clues on the health of the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 266.2 points, or 0.51 per cent, at the open to 52,924.86.
The S&P 500 fell 13.6 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 7,558.8, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.8 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 26,155.405 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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