S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh; Middle East in focus
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 77.7 points, or 0.1%, at the open to 54,426.85. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday (Aug 6), weighed by a drop in technology stocks as strong forecasts from Western Digital and SanDisk failed to impress, while investors also awaited details on a Middle East peace deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.7 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 54,426.85. The S&P 500 fell 9.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 7,713.79, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 26,268.843 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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