S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh; Middle East in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 77.7 points, or 0.1%, at the open to 54,426.85. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday (Aug 6), weighed by a drop in technology stocks as strong forecasts from Western Digital and SanDisk failed to impress, while investors also awaited details on a Middle East peace deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.7 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 54,426.85. The S&P 500 fell 9.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 7,713.79​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 26,268.843 at the opening bell. REUTERS