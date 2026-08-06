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S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh; Middle East in focus

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Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 10:06 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 77.7 points, or 0.1%, at the open to 54,426.85.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 77.7 points, or 0.1%, at the open to 54,426.85. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday (Aug 6), weighed by a drop in technology stocks as strong forecasts from Western Digital and SanDisk failed to impress, while investors also awaited details on a Middle East peace deal.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.7 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 54,426.85. The S&P 500 fell 9.8 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 7,713.79​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 26,268.843 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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