S&P 500 opens muted as Middle East tensions weigh
- The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 7,790.68, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 26,784.652 at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened subdued on Monday (Aug 17) as markets weighed the prospect of renewed tensions between the US and Iran, while the report of a strong revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic lifted some tech stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 53’663.11.
The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 7,790.68, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 26,784.652 at the opening bell. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services