S&P 500 opens muted as Middle East tensions weigh

The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 7,790.68​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 26,784.652 at the opening bell. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened subdued on Monday (Aug 17) as markets weighed the prospect of renewed tensions between the US and Iran, while the report of a strong revenue forecast from AI lab Anthropic lifted some tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.3 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 53’663.11.

The S&P 500 rose 4.9 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 7,790.68​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 55.5 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 26,784.652 at the opening bell. REUTERS