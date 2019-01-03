S&P affirms NTUC Income's 'AA-' rating

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative has its "AA-" rating affirmed by S&P Global Ratings for both its local currency long-term issuer credit and financial strength.
With its stable outlook, the co-operative is expected to remain among Singapore's top five insurers these
