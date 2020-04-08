SP Corp gets green light to hold virtual AGM

SP Corporation will conduct its April 16 annual general meeting (AGM) via a live webcast.

This comes after the mainboard-listed company received confirmation from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to proceed with the webcast. For the duration of the AGM, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has also exempted SP Corp from the suspension of non-essential workplace activities during the nationwide "circuit breaker".

Shareholders can watch the proceedings with their mobile phones, tablets or computers.

To do so, they will need register at this link by 11.30am on April 13, and once their status is verified they will receive an email by April 15 containing a unique link to access the webcast.

Shareholders who wish to vote at the meeting can do so via voting slips, or by submitting proxy forms to appoint the AGM chairman to cast votes on their behalf.

They may also submit questions related to the AGM via the registration link by April 13.

SP Corp will address substantial questions during the webcast. Its responses will be posted on SGXNet and the company website after the AGM.

The virtual AGM will be conducted from SP Corp's registered office at The Oxley condo, instead of the MND Complex which was the venue previously announced for the physical AGM.

The company emphasised that it will not accept any physical attendance by shareholders. Any shareholder seeking to attend the event in person will be turned away.

SP Corp is a subsidiary of mainboard-listed property developer Tuan Sing Holdings. Its primary business activities are in commodities trading and tyre and auto distribution.

SP Corp shares were unchanged at 37.5 Singapore cents as at 3.53pm on Wednesday.