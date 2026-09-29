S&P, Nasdaq open higher on oil retreat, tech optimism
- The S&P 500 rose 15.9 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 7,699.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the opening bell to 26,904.60. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Sep 29), helped by a pullback in oil prices, while media reports of the details about Anthropic’s public offering bolstered sentiment towards technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.6 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 51,416.96.
The S&P 500 rose 15.9 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 7,699.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the opening bell to 26,904.60. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts
Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector
Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet