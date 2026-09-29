S&P, Nasdaq open higher on oil retreat, tech optimism

The S&P 500 rose 15.9 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 7,699.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the opening bell to 26,904.60. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Sep 29), helped by a pullback in oil prices, while media reports of the details about Anthropic’s public offering bolstered sentiment towards technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.6 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 51,416.96.

The S&P 500 rose 15.9 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 7,699.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 84.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the opening bell to 26,904.60. REUTERS