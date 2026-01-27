The Business Times

S&P, Nasdaq opens higher as earnings roll in

Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 10:48 PM
    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Jan 27) as investors parsed a fresh round of mega-cap earnings, while health insurers declined as the Trump administration’s Medicare Advantage payment proposal disappointed investors.

    At 09.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 49,106.71.

    The S&P 500 gained 13.94 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 6,964.17 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 112.68 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 23,714.03. REUTERS

