You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S&P sees Singtel associate Advanced Info Service losing rating headroom with spectrum win

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 4:10 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ADVANCED Info Service's (AIS) rating would face negative pressure if the Singtel Thai associate's operating metrics weaken, or if its discretionary spending rises above S&P's forecast over the next two years, the credit rating agency said on Tuesday.

S&P Global Ratings said that AIS's spectrum wins "substantially diminish" its financial headroom for the rating, which is BBB+ with a stable outlook. It added that the report does not constitute a rating action. 

It is expecting AIS to fund the spectrum licence payments and related 5G capital expenditure (capex) using debt and internally generated cash flow. 

As a result of the 5G network rollout, AIS's capex is expected to rise over the next few years - averaging 30 billion baht (S$1.34 billion) to 32 billion baht annually, compared with a capex of 23 billion baht in 2019.

"We do not anticipate a significant payback from the new spectrum investment over the next two years because 5G applications are still in varying degrees of development," the report added.

SEE ALSO

Vodafone wins legal battle for A$10.9b Australia merger with TPG Telecom

S&P said it believes the new spectra are needed for AIS to maintain its market leadership in Thailand. AIS's main competitors, True Move H Universal Communication and Total Access Communication, had also participated in and won licences at the same auction.

On Feb 16, 2020, Thairlan's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission auctioned 48 5G spectrum licences. Of these, AIS won 23 for a total bid price of about 42 billion baht. 

Singtel shares were trading at S$3.17 as at 5.08pm, four Singapore cents or 1.3 per cent lower on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Valuetronics to 'neutral' on production delay due to Covid-19 outbreak

Boustead Projects halts construction works after Seletar virus case

DBS says second employee infected with Covid-19, works at satellite office

Bumitama Agri's Q4 profit up 26% on higher palm oil prices

EHT posts Q4 DPS of 1.179 US cents, 24.4% below IPO forecast

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 05:11 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Government to match retirement savings top-ups by up to S$3,000 over 5 years

The government is introducing a five-year programme to match cash top-ups made by older, lower- to middle-income...

Feb 18, 2020 05:00 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Government to set up new trust for social service sector

THIS year, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS)...

Feb 18, 2020 04:53 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Basic Retirement Sum set at S$93,000 for those turning 55 next year

THE Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) will continue to increase by the same 3 per cent per year for the next two cohorts,...

Feb 18, 2020 04:49 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

All Singaporeans above 21 will receive a one-off cash payout of up to S$300 as part of the government's S$1.6...

Feb 18, 2020 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong protests hurt Holiday Inn-owner IHG, sees pain from virus outbreak

[BENGALURU] Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels Group reported on Tuesday a slight dip in annual room revenue...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly