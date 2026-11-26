This clears a regulatory hurdle to the firm’s plans to create a network of the facilities in orbit

SpaceX has said orbital data centres can serve as lower-cost, more environmentally friendly alternatives to land-based compute but scientists have raised concerns. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved SpaceX’s request to launch as many as one million satellites for the creation of a network of data centres in orbit for complex artificial intelligence computing.

The agency’s first-ever authorisation of data centres in space makes way for a concept that was central to Elon Musk’s pitch to investors ahead of SpaceX’s initial public offering in June.

The company has cautioned that orbital AI data centres rely on unproven technologies and may never be commercially viable.

“By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centres are meeting the moment,” FCC chairman Brendan Carr said on Wednesday (Nov 25) in a statement.

He has frequently praised SpaceX and attended a test launch of the company’s new Starship rocket earlier in November.

The FCC’s approval clears a regulatory hurdle to SpaceX’s ambitious plan for orbital data centres, which the company says can serve as lower-cost and more environmentally friendly alternatives to land-based compute.

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SpaceX still faces significant hurdles, since orbital data centres will require engineering extremely large solar panels, technically sophisticated cooling technology and systems for transmitting much larger amounts of data to Earth than exist today.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s request to launch its orbital data centres, filed in January, included details about its plans for the new network.

Instead of requiring cooling systems that use large volumes of water, the network would rely on radiative cooling that occurs in space, allowing for the dissipation of heat.

It would also reduce the need to rely on batteries, since it would acquire energy from the sun, according to the filing.

The satellites, which will use laser links to communicate with each other, will be launched between an altitude of 500 km and 2,000 km in an orbit that would provide them near constant access to the sun, according to the filing.

SpaceX’s plans to launch so many satellites, however, have raised concerns from scientists and others in the space industry who worry that the tremendous size of the proposed network will overcrowd Earth’s orbit, increase satellite collisions and decrease the visibility of stars for astronomers.

The proposal received over 1,500 public comments, with stakeholders including the American Astronomical Society urging the FCC to deny the application.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has also requested permission with the FCC to launch its own orbital data centres, although that it still awaiting regulatory approval.

SpaceX separately announced on Wednesday it plans to contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, the tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children. BLOOMBERG