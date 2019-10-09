Spackman’s South Korea film 'Crazy Romance' to debut in 22 markets

CATALIST-LISTED film producer and investor Spackman Entertainment Group on Wednesday said its new South Korean film Crazy Romance will debut in 22 markets, including Singapore.

Produced by Zip Cinema, Spackman’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, the romantic comedy stars veteran South Korean actor Kim Rae-won of Doctors (2016) and popular actress Gong Hyo-jin of Don’t Dare to Dream (2016).

It is presented and distributed by South Korea’s Next Entertainment World.

Singapore-based film distributor Clover Films has purchased the theatrical distribution rights of Crazy Romance in Singapore, Spackman said. The other 21 markets will include Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia and New Zealand.

The film’s estimated total production budget, including prints and advertising costs, has been tentatively set at 6.7 billion won (S$9.25 million).

Within five days of its Oct 2 wide release in South Korea, the film had recorded 1.3 million ticket sales with more than US$9.1 million in gross box office revenue, according to Spackman.

Directed by independent film director Kim Han-gyeol, Crazy Romance tells the story of a man who is still in love with his former girlfriend while she is going through a breakup with her current boyfriend.

Spackman has offices in Seoul and Singapore, and develops, produces, presents and finances films in South Korea. It also produces Korean television dramas. In addition to its content business, Spackman invests in entertainment firms and film funds.

Its shares were trading at 1.1 Singapore cents at 3.37pm on Wednesday, down 0.1 cent.