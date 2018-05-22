You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman to issue shares worth US$6.9m to raise stake in associate by 7.52%

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 7:56 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SPACKMAN Entertainment Group (SEG) has agreed to buy another 7.52 per cent stake in associated company Spackman Media Group (SMG) for US$6.9 million, from certain existing SMG shareholders.

Upon completion, SEG's interest in SMG will increase to 41.28 per cent.

SEG will pay for the acquisition by issuing new SEG shares worth US$6.9 million to the existing SMG shareholders.

The issue price of S$0.09 is at a premium of 26.8 per cent over the volume-weighted average price of S$0.071 for trades in SEG done on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange on May 18, being the market day preceding the day the agreement was signed.

The new SEG shares will represent about 14.67 per cent of SEG's total share capital right now, which also works out to about 12.79 per cent of SEG's enlarged share capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Tat Hong to delist as buyout offer crosses 90% threshold

Ascendas India Trust to buy 7 more Hyderabad office buildings

Bank of Singapore inks MOU with SMBC Trust Bank

Corporate digest

Europe's luxe hotel group Kempinski to run Perennial's hotel at Capitol Singapore

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening