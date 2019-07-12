You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman unit to start filming next major film in second-half of 2019

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 8:19 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SPACKMAN Entertainment Group's indirect wholly‐owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co Ltd, will commence filming its next major film in the second half of 2019.

The project's working title is "Alone", and follows Zip Cinema's romantic comedy film, Crazy Romance, which is slated for release in Korea in 2019.

Alone is headlined by actor Yoo Ah-in and actress Park Shin‐hye; the former is from UAA & Co Inc, a subsidiary of the group's associated company Spackman Media Group Ltd.

Mr Yoo has starred in films such as Default (2018), Burning (2018) and Veteran (2015), while Ms Park has been in Memories Of The Alhambra (2018), The Doctors (2016) and The Heirs (2013). 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The movie is based on an original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American documentary series, Small Business Revolution: Main Street.

It follows the story of isolated survivors of a closed‐off city that gets out of control as a consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection, said Spackman.

The film will be distributed by Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung, an alumnus of the American Film Institute.

Catalist-listed Spackman's shares closed flat at S$0.017 on Thursday.

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
4 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
5 Privatisation of SIAEC is more a possibility than probability
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 GDP growth comes in flat, far below expectations: flash data

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, Thomson Medical, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly