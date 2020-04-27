You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Speculators' bearish bets on US dollar at a near 2-year high: CFTC

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

SPECULATORS' net bearish bets on the US dollar grew to the largest position in nearly two years in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data which were released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was US$11.51 billion for the week ended April 21, compared with a net short position of US$11.39 billion for the week before that.

US dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be long on a currency means that traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias.

SEE ALSO

US dollar snaps four days of gains, but outlook bright

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the US dollar posted a net short position valued at US$10.65 billion, compared with a net short position of US$10.52 billion, a week earlier.

Investors' renewed appetite for risky assets in recent weeks has pressured the dollar, which usually gets a boost from safe-haven demand.

The US Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback's strength against six other major currencies, has slipped 2.5 per cent since touching a more than three-year high in late March.

"The improved supply of dollar in tandem with the Fed's aggressive policy actions on interest rates and on QE have sparked a discussion about whether the US dollar is now primed for a correction," Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. "While the easing of panic in the market has taken the US dollar index off its recent highs, in our view the US dollar cannot be expected to weaken decidedly until investors feel confident enough to move back into emerging markets. This could be some way off," she said.

On Friday, the greenback eased against the euro, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors covered some bearish bets against the common currency, but broader concerns about the euro's outlook kept dollar bears in check. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Money FM podcast: Doctor World ramps up on innovation to combat Covid-19

More companies may need to cut dividends on Covid-19 uncertainty

Covid-19 setback a reminder for investors to tread carefully

LHT stays chipper on higher demand for its pallets made of recycled wood

OCBC sets May 18 date for virtual AGM in view of Covid-19

Dark clouds shroud outlook for AUD/USD

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

PM Lee's May Day Rally to go virtual amid Covid-19 circuit breaker

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s annual May Day Rally will not be held in person this year, amid a prolonged "...

Apr 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics unlikely to be affected by allegations against coronavirus test kit distributor: Board

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has queried Catalist-listed Biolidics over its appointment of a scandal-hit company as...

Apr 26, 2020 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech Group to take automatic extension and release full-year results by July 30

CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group will release its full-year financial statements by July 30, the engineering and...

Apr 26, 2020 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid Maritime takes US$8 million loan; pandemic, oil price drop expected to hit customer demand

MAINBOARD-LISTED offshore services provider Mermaid Maritime’s wholly owned Thai subsidiary has inked a deal to...

Apr 26, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Sarine Technologies warns of 'severely impaired' Q2 results as pandemic hits gem trade

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sarine Technologies, which makes systems and machines for the gem production industry, warned on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.