You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Speculators trim net long US dollar bets

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

SPECULATORS slightly trimmed their net long bets on the US dollar but maintained a significantly large bullish position, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was US$20.06 billion in the week ended July 31, down from US$20.33 billion the previous week. Speculators were net long dollars for a seventh straight week, after being short for 48 consecutive weeks.

To be long a currency means traders believe it will rise in value, while being short points to a bearish bias.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the US dollar posted a net long position valued at US$21.22 billion, compared with a net long position valued at US$21.85 billion, a week earlier.

US dollar sentiment has improved over the last few months due to an improving economic backdrop and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept rates unchanged but characterised the economy as strong, keeping the US central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September and December.

"The dollar will continue to be at this current level. I don't foresee a selloff in the final two quarters," said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency analyst at OANDA in Toronto.

"The first quarter of 2019 is the big question mark, just because the Fed will have almost reached its normalisation goal and that's where it starts to get dicey," he said. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
5 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening