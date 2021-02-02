SPH and Temasek to merge MICE units

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) and Temasek have entered into an agreement to merge their meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) subsidiaries, an exchange filing on Monday showed.
Temasek's wholly-owned subsidiary SingEx Holdings and Sphere Exhibits,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes