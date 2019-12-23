You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH buys 7 more UK student accommodation assets for £411m

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 9:20 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

yorkSPH.JPG
Exterior view of Student Castle York. The acquisition of the seven assets increases SPH's presence in cities where the supply of student housing is limited.
PHOTO: SPH

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has expanded its purpose-built student accommodation portfolio with the acquisition of seven assets in the UK for £411 million (S$739.9 million).

This will add 2,383 beds to SPH's portfolio to a total of 7,726 beds across 18 cities in the UK and Germany, the media group said on Monday.

It also grows SPH's footprint across seven new UK cities: Cambridge, Oxford, Bath, Brighton, Durham, Edinburgh and York.

The two assets in Oxford and Brighton are under development and expected to be operational for the academic year 2020/21. SPH will spend about £37 million in estimated construction costs for both assets, to be paid progressively till their completion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 84 per cent of the beds are in close proximity to top-ranked universities, including the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. The transaction increases SPH's presence in cities where the supply of student housing is limited, SPH noted.

SEE ALSO

SPH's 21%-owned JV wins HDB digital display tender with S$1.82m bid

The acquisition was completed simultaneously with the signing of the sales and purchase agreement on Dec 20 by SPH's wholly-owned subsidiary Straits Ten and 10 vendors for all shares in Student Castle Investments Holdco, which owns and manages the portfolio.

The £411 million consideration payable by Straits Ten includes a £260.7 million payment to the vendors for their Student Castle shares, a £131.9 million payment to HSBC UK Bank to fully discharge amounts owed by Student Castle under existing loans, as well as a rental guarantee and an income support amount.

It also includes £3.2 million in construction costs, equivalent to 10 per cent of the estimated remaining amounts due to the building contractors of the two assets under development.

SPH shares closed at S$2.16 on Friday, down three Singapore cents or 1.4 per cent.

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 09:28 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices started the week on weaker ground, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Dec 23, 2019 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, SPH, Accordia Golf, SingPost, The Hour Glass, ISEC, Straits Trading, GYP

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Dec 23, 2019 08:53 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street, a cheaper yen, and sustained positive...

Dec 23, 2019 08:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

US sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe: Russia

[MOSCOW] Russia's foreign minister insisted on Sunday that a flagship project to pipe natural gas to Europe would be...

Dec 23, 2019 08:48 AM
Transport

Strike makes for not-so-merry Christmas travel in France

[PARIS] Holiday travellers across France scrambled for alternatives Sunday as an 18-day-old transport strike over...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly