You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH directors, senior management take pay cuts

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 8:43 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) announced on Thursday that its board members will take a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in directors' fees, and the salary of those in senior management will be cut.

The move comes as "an expression of sympathy and solidarity with fellow Singaporeans facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic," said SPH, which owns The Business Times, in a statement. 

SPH chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung will take a pay cut of 10 per cent; senior management staff will have their salaries cut by 5 per cent.  The cuts start next month and will be reviewed at the end of the year.

"The global pandemic has affected our businesses and posed challenges to our stakeholders. We have volunteered the pay cuts to betterposition ourselves to ride out this difficult time with our stakeholders," said Mr Ng. 

Separately, SPH Foundation will be donating S$100,000 to The Courage Fund to help families, individuals and those at the frontline who are affected by the ongoing pandemic. 

SEE ALSO

Governments give more help to airlines hit by Covid-19

Said SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang: "The ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis has severely impacted Singapore’s economic performance. SPH is not immune to the coronavirus’ impact. The fee and pay cut is a gesture of the Board and senior management team’s resolve to navigate these difficult times together with our stakeholders."

Earlier initiatives by SPH to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak include donations and a partnership with Samsung to give out its News Tablet and digital subscriptions to patients and individuals who are being isolated or quarantined in the hospitals and quarantine centres.

Companies & Markets

Santak extends closure of Johor factory

SMRT gives taxi partners $5.8 million in rental rebates

Geo Energy may scrap acquisition, buys back 8% senior notes

UOB employee tests positive for Covid-19

Chip Eng Seng unit bags S$433m contract

Jetstar crew offered temporary jobs amid suspension of flights

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 08:36 PM
Transport

Governments give more help to airlines hit by Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Governments stepped up efforts on Thursday to help airlines hammered by a virus-induced travel slump,...

Mar 26, 2020 08:21 PM
Consumer

Malls to suspend all large group activities, implement crowd and queue control until April 30

From midnight until the end of April, malls and standalone stores - the like of furniture chains Ikea and Courts -...

Mar 26, 2020 07:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Santak extends closure of Johor factory

CATALIST-LISTED Santak Holdings has extended the closure of its Johor factory from March 1 to March 14 in accordance...

Mar 26, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SMRT gives taxi partners $5.8 million in rental rebates

SMRT Taxis will hand out an additional S$5.8 million in rental rebates to aid taxi partners who have been hit by "...

Mar 26, 2020 07:29 PM
Consumer

Britain turns to Dyson for 10,000 ventilators to ramp up the coronavirus fight

[LONDON] Britain made an emergency order of 10,000 ventilators designed at breakneck speed by bagless vacuum cleaner...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.