SPH donates S$426,000 to Community Chest

Dr Lee (right) presenting the donation cheque to Mr Tan at a concert held at the Capitol Theatre.

Singapore

AS part of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) 35th anniversary celebrations, the company and its foundation made a donation of S$426,000 to the Community Chest on Thursday.

SPH and SPH Foundation chairman Lee Boon Yang presented a cheque in that amount to Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan at a concert held at the Capitol Theatre. Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited was the venue sponsor.

The money will go towards the Special Education Financial Assistance scheme, as well as benefiting children with special needs, vulnerable seniors and disadvantaged families from 20 charitable programmes.

Of the total amount, S$76,000 was the donation raised from SPH's Double the Love fundraising campaign that was conducted from May 7 to July 31.

This amount was to have been was matched dollar for dollar by SPH and SPH Foundation, but the two donors decided to increase their donation to a total of S$350,000 instead.

"As we celebrate Singapore's bicentennial year and reflect on our transformation from a small fishing village to a modern metropolis, we are gratified that SPH has been a part of this transformation and progress," said Dr Lee.

"We are also grateful for the support of many Singaporeans in the last 35 years. It is thus with heartfelt thanks that we are marking our 35th anniversary with a donation to charities to promote a caring and compassionate society."

Mr Tan said: "We thank SPH for its steadfast support and partnership in supporting those who need our help. Through sustained giving from partners like SPH and its Foundation, we have enabled the social service agencies to continuously meet the needs of their service users."

The concert on Thursday, which is part of the SPH Gift of Music series, showcased some of Singapore's homegrown acts such as SMU Samba Masala, Ding Yi Music Company, MICappella and K-Aos from Académie of Stars.

Some 159 beneficiaries and caregivers from 10 charity organisations under Community Chest were invited to watch the concert.