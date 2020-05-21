SPH integrates student housing operations, rebrands certain assets

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Thursday said it is speeding up the process of integrating its purpose-built student-accommodation operations and rebranding certain "high-quality" assets in preparation for the reopening of universities in the UK.

Straits Capitol, the SPH subsidiary managing the student-accommodation assets, also hinted at hiring to boost on-ground operations. Its director, David Mathewson, said: “We are undertaking this integration to boost our operational efficiencies as we position ourselves for AY (academic year) 20/21.

"Apart from infrastructure integration to give our students a seamless experience, we are also investing in quality management talent to enhance our on-ground operational capabilities and offerings.”

SPH, which publishes The Business Times, has 25 assets across 15 UK cities, under the Student Castle and Capitol Students brands.

Under the integration, all existing booking systems will be integrated under a proprietary platform managed by the Student Castle team. Integration presents students with a uniform user interface, and also drives "operational synergies and economies of scale", SPH said.

SPH is also rebranding certain "high-quality" assets in the Student Castle portfolio to "enhance their distinct brand identity and to bolster returns on yield". For example, the St Marks Apartments have been rebranded as Student Castle Lincoln.

SPH will also start to bring "the majority" of its on-site property staff directly under the group’s employment, to facilitate employee training and achieve consistent standards across the portfolio of assets.

Currently, 69 per cent of the target revenue for the upcoming AY 20/21 has been achieved, thanks to local and international digital marketing initiatives.