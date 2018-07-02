SPH launches Sweet new creative and content marketing unit

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has set up a new creative and content marketing unit called Sweet, the mainboard-listed media company announced on Monday.

The new unit aims to strengthen its work with agencies and clients to meet the increasing demand for integrated storytelling across a range of multimedia formats, said SPH.

Sweet brings together under one roof the media group's content marketing teams - SPH Content Lab and Brand New Media - along with CreativeLAB and THINK Inc to create a full-service business unit that can deliver solutions in content, creative, branding, events, advertising campaigns and inbound marketing.

The new unit will be helmed by Damien Bray, chief Sweet officer and previously CEO of SPH subsidiary Brand New Media Asia, who has 25 years of experience in operating marketing service agencies.

His leadership team consists of Tommy Lim, head of creative, Serene Goh, head of editorial content, Ken Jalleh Junior, head of visual content, Jonathan Ng, head of video content, and Vim Shanmugam, head of TV and film production.

Said Mr Bray: "This is an exciting time as we bring together the combined talents and experience from Brand New Media, SPH Content Lab and CreativeLAB, as well as Think Inc, to add value and support to clients, as well as complement and partner with the capabilities of their agencies."

"I'm super excited to be leading such an amazingly talented creative and content team. We will also be introducing additional resources to help drive client ROI (return on investment) as well as expand the creative possibilities in areas such as immersive media and brand films."

Added SPH chief marketing officer Ignatius Low: "With Sweet, we are able to maximise our considerable pool of resources in the creative and content marketing areas, ensuring that we give the best possible experience and outcomes to our clients."

Shares of SPH, which is also the publisher of The Business Times, were trading at S$2.59 each, down 0.4 per cent or one Singapore cent as of 3:12pm.