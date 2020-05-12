SPH launches Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times news tablet bundle package

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Tuesday launched a Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times news tablet bundle package aimed at bilingual readers.

It costs S$29.90 per month and comes with a two-year contract, SPH said.

Subscribers will get access to the Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times e-papers, and get a 10.1 inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi tablet worth S$398.

The tablets will be preloaded with the news tablet app which has an auto login feature and does not require a password after activation.

It also automatically downloads the latest e-paper when the tablet is connected to Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times, Chinese and Berita Harian news tablets have seen over 27,000 subscribers to date, SPH said.

Shares of SPH, which publishes The Business Times, were down S$0.02 or 1.3 per cent to S$1.53 as at 11.19am on Tuesday.