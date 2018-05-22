SPH, logistics firms to be part of locker network

Singapore

THE Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) has signed memoranda of intent with 15 logistics firms and industry partners - including firms such as Singapore Press Holdings, Parcel Santa and Lazada - to participate in a nationwide locker network.

Parcel Santa will partner SPH and tap its newspaper delivery network of more than 3,000 vendors and delivery crew to make deliveries to parcel lockers currently located in 100 condominium precincts.

There will also be the option of using any of the 59 SPH Buzz Convenience Stores as a drop-off or collection point.

"This collaboration with Parcel Santa is just one of the latest foray to boost our presence in the e-commerce segment, particularly in the last-mile delivery," said Spencer Tan, deputy general manager of SPH Buzz Convenience Stores.

"Operating during off-peak periods means greater efficiency and easing congestion especially in high-density areas."

The tie-ups are part of a year-long pilot of a nation-wide common parcel locker system, which will begin in Bukit Panjang and Punggol in October this year.

IMDA will oversee this Federated Lockers Network and Collection Points Programme, which was first raised in 2016 by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The first of such "federated lockers" will be located in convenient, accessible areas such as MRT stations and common collection points within 250 metres from HDB residential blocks, IMDA announced on Monday.

Such a system will give users who aren't home to receive deliveries, a convenient parcel pick-up point near their homes, even if these parcels come from different online merchants and vendors.

It will provide cost savings and efficiencies to merchants and logistics firms by easing last-mile fulfilment challenges.

There will be 23 of such locker sites in Bukit Panjang and 39 in Punggol, which will be run by logistics providers BluPort and SingPost, respectively.