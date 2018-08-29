You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Magazines expands its complimentary digital library to Shangri-La Hotel

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 9:50 AM

SPH Magazines announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding its complimentary digital magazines service The Wifi Library to a luxury hotel for the first time.

The subscription fees for SPH Magazines range from S$2 to S$3 a month but visitors to the Shangri-La Hotel will now be able to tap into the hotel's Wi-Fi service to enjoy free access to 7,000 titles from the digital magazine library offered by SPH Magazines.

Previously, the service was launched at all OCBC bank branches in August last year. It is also available at Paragon, The Seletar Mall, The Clementi Mall and all HomeTeamNS clubhouses.

To connect to The Wifi Library, users will have to connect to the Wi-Fi network, download the MyNewsstand app from the App store or Google Play store. They can then read the complimentary digital magazines through the app.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Leading titles from SPH Magazines include fashion and lifestyle titles for both men and women such as Her World, Female, Torque, Home and Décor, Nuyou, Harper's Bazaar, Shape, Young Parents, Men's Health and HWM.

Mr Loh Yew Seng, chief executive officer of SPH Magazines said:"Digital reading solutions have been on the rise in this fast-evolving technological landscape. Since the launch of The Wifi Library in selected malls and banks, we have received positive feedback.

"This time, by bringing The Wifi Library to the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, we hope that even more readers will be able to easily access our wide range of magazines available on the digital library."

Mr Bipan Kapur, the hotel's general manager, added: "It is our privilege to introduce The Wifi Library to enhance our guests' experience with complimentary access to Asia's top magazine titles. We are honoured to be the first hotel in Singapore to partner with SPH and introduce the Wifi Library to all our guests."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

Green Build buys columbarium niches in Seoul, raises S$2.4m in convertible bond issuance

Gold miner Wilton Resources sinks deeper into the red with 24.7b rupiah Q4 loss

Singapore, African firms seal deals, eye new markets at business forum

Understanding comprehensive income, comprehensively

Wing Tai Holdings posts S$129.8m earnings for Q4

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

New fund, innovation centre to take Chongqing-Singapore cooperation to new levels

Aug 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening