SPH Magazines expands its complimentary digital library to Shangri-La Hotel

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Visitors to the Shangri-La Hotel will now be able to tap the hotel's Wi-Fi service to enjoy free access to 7,000 titles from SPH's The Wifi Library.
Singapore

SPH Magazines announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding its complimentary digital magazines service The Wifi Library to a luxury hotel for the first time.

The subscription fees for SPH Magazines range from S$2 to S$3 a month but visitors to the Shangri-La Hotel will now be able to tap the hotel's Wi-Fi service to enjoy free access to 7,000 titles from the digital magazine library offered by SPH Magazines.

The service was launched at all OCBC bank branches in August last year. It is also available at Paragon, The Seletar Mall, The Clementi Mall and all HomeTeamNS clubhouses.

To connect to The Wifi Library, users will have to connect to the Wi-Fi network, download the MyNewsstand app from the App store or Google Play store. They can then read the complimentary digital magazines through the app.

Leading titles from SPH Magazines include fashion and lifestyle titles for both men and women such as Her World, Female, Torque, Home and Decor, Nuyou, Harper's Bazaar, Shape, Young Parents, Men's Health and HWM.

Loh Yew Seng, chief executive officer of SPH Magazines, said: "Digital reading solutions have been on the rise in this fast-evolving technological landscape. Since the launch of The Wifi Library in selected malls and banks, we have received positive feedback.

"This time, by bringing The Wifi Library to the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, we hope that even more readers will be able to easily access our wide range of magazines available on the digital library."

Bipan Kapur, the hotel's general manager, added: "It is our privilege to introduce The Wifi Library to enhance our guests' experience, with complimentary access to Asia's top maga-zine titles. We are honoured to be the first hotel in Singapore to partner with SPH and introduce The Wifi Library to all our guests."


