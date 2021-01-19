SPH media hit by lower ad revenue in Q1 but digital circulation continues to grow

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Monday announced that its media business continues to suffer from lower newspaper print advertisement revenue as a result of Covid-19 disruptions for the first quarter to November. Digital circulation, however, saw double-digit growth rate....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes