SPH media hit by lower ad revenue in Q1 but digital circulation continues to grow

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Overall bed occupancy rate at Orange Valley assets stood at 81 per cent as at November 2020.
Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Monday announced that its media business continues to suffer from lower newspaper print advertisement revenue as a result of Covid-19 disruptions for the first quarter to November. Digital circulation, however, saw double-digit growth rate....

Stay up to date with The Business Times for