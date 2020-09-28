You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH, News Corp Australia to bring digital marketing service for SMEs to Singapore

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 10:33 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) and News Corp Australia (NCA) have signed a three-year partnership to bring NCA's digital marketing service, News Xtend, to Singapore, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The partnership will expand mainboard-listed SPH's advertising network to include a one-stop, outcome-based digital marketing solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), they added.

Under the partnership, enterprises can sign up for digital marketing packages through an "affordable and cost-effective" monthly subscription model, SPH and NCA said.

Clients will have the option for their businesses to be marketed online, with the optimisation of marketing through channels including SPH digital assets, programmatic advertising, search engine marketing and social media advertising. They can also add on other SPH media assets to their subscription package. Digital performance metrics can be tracked easily in real-time through a customer dashboard.

"With News Xtend, businesses can achieve their desired business outcomes such as customer engagement, online sales and lead generation through Web and phone calls," SPH and NCA said.

SEE ALSO

Social media deal earns advertisers' 'likes', but not yet all their dollars

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said News Xtend addresses a gap in the solutions available in the market today that will benefit SMEs. SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low added that the digital marketing service's subscription model allows clients to maximise budget efficiency.

NCA managing director for commercial product and platforms Emma Fawcett said News Xtend selects the services and channels that deliver the "best and most cost-effective" outcomes for the customer.

NCA executive chairman Michael Miller added that News Xtend, which has won international accolades for its digital marketing and customer service, is one of NCA's fastest-growing businesses over the past five years. NCA is exporting its know-how by partnering another media company that has successfully transitioned to the digital landscape, he added.

SPH shares were trading at S$1.06 as at 10.12am on Monday, up S$0.02 or 1.9 per cent after the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 10:32 AM
Life & Culture

Nadal begins 'most difficult' French Open as Serena tries again

[PARIS] Rafael Nadal embarks Monday on what he has described as his "most difficult ever Roland Garros" while Serena...

Sep 28, 2020 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia sends blue ammonia to Japan in world-first shipment

[RIYADH] The world's first shipment of blue ammonia is on its way from Saudi Arabia to Japan, where it will be used...

Sep 28, 2020 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Westpac revises RBA rate call; now expects cut in November

[SYDNEY] Economists at Australia's Westpac Banking Group pushed back their forecasts for a rate cut by the country's...

Sep 28, 2020 10:08 AM
Technology

SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after US tightens export restrictions

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) fell more than 7 per...

Sep 28, 2020 10:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

SHARES of Vicplas International, which makes medical devices and pipes, tumbled on Monday morning despite the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Wariness among Reit managers, trustees as contentious merger proposals move forward

Singtel unit NCS eyes regional growth

15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, none in community

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.