You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Q1 net profit falls 6% on lower investment income

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 6:53 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

MEDIA and property group Singapore Press Holdings’ net profit for the first quarter ended November fell 6.3 per cent to S$57.9 million from S$61.8 million a year ago owing to the decline in investment income following the partial divestment last August of the treasury & investment portfolio.

“The divestment was timely as SPH locked in gains and avoided losses on the portfolio during the recent financial market turbulence,” said SPH in its results announcement on Friday. The group has said that it will allocate proceeds from the divestment into more yield-generating assets.

Operating revenue came in marginally lower by 1.7 per cent at S$254.3 million from S$258.8 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

The absence of retrenchment costs over the period under review versus a year ago saw operating expenses dip 7 per cent to S$184 million. Accordingly, the group’s operating profit rose 7.6 per cent to S$75 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share stood at four Singapore cents, unchanged from a year ago. No dividend was recommended for the period, the same as a year ago.

SPH’s media business saw revenue slip 6.8 per cent to S$162 million while operating profit improved nearly 15 per cent mainly due to the absence of retrenchment costs recognised over the same quarter last year. Print ad revenue fell 7.2 per cent - the slowest rate of decline in four quarters while digital ad revenue enjoyed double-digit growth of 12.9 per cent.

Revenue from the property segment - SPH’s largest profit segment and a steady one at that - rose 11.1 per cent to S$68 million while the segment chalked up a 5.2 per cent jump in operating profit, thanks to the initial contribution of S$3.2 million in net operating income from the UK student dormitory assets which SPH acquired in September 2018.

Revenue from the Others segment including the aged care business improved 2.6 per cent to S$24.2 million.

“The print side of the media business continues to experience headwinds, even as we grew revenue from the digital side of the business,” said SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung, while pointing out that the group has made progress in growing recurring income in the property segment with the contribution the UK student housing assets. Plans to grow the assets to a “sizeable platform” are on track, said the company.

SPH said that the media business continues to pursue various digital initiatives and new partnerships as it seeks to enhance the products and improve audience engagement with better use of data analytics.

The counter closed unchanged at S$2.49 on Friday.

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
5 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_shoppingmall_1101.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Black Friday sales fail to keep Singapore retail growth positive in November 2018

friday.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_Mercure_110119_2 (1).jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: GSH Corp shares most heavily traded on SGX; down 3% after off-market transaction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening