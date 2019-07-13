You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Q3 gain falls 44% on lower investment income, media sales

Investment income down S$18m; operating level hit by higher expenses; property now accounts for 80% of group's profit
Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT
SPH

Singapore

MEDIA and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) posted a 44.1 per cent drop in third quarter net profit to S$26.2 million, despite a marginal decline in operating revenue.

Operating profit for the three months to May 31 slipped 36.6 per cent to S$29.2 million, partly due to lower media revenue as well as higher operating expenses.

Operating expenses were 5.5 per cent higher, in line with higher operational costs arising from the enlarged student accommodation portfolio and SPH Reit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There were also increased financing costs and professional fees.

Operating revenue fell 1.6 per cent to S$246.1 million as revenue from print advertisement and circulation fell 16.7 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

The absence of contribution from Shareinvestor.com holdings following its divestment last November also contributed to the lower revenue.

Rental revenue of S$14.3 million from the purpose-built student accommodation portfolio and S$4.2 million from SPH Reit's retail asset, Figtree Grove shopping centre in Australia, helped cushion the lower topline.

"The media business continues to be challenged on various fronts including the ongoing trade tensions and the slowing of the Singapore economy, but we remain focused on our digital transformation strategy," said SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung in the company's results statement on Friday.

"We see improved recurring income from the property segment which has expanded its portfolio following recent acquisitions," he said, adding that the group was well-placed to grab growth opportunities following its recent issue of S$150 million in perpetual securities.

Investment income fell S$18 million or 81.9 per cent to S$4 million as the treasury and investment portfolio was largely divested by end of the previous financial year.

Mr Ng noted that while SPH has less investment income now given that it had sold off most of its portfolio, the funds have been redeployed to other investments like student accommodation and will translate to more operating income eventually.

Earnings per share for the quarter slipped to two Singapore cents from three cents in the same period last year.

For the nine-month period, SPH's net profit fell 24.1 per cent to S$111.9 million on the back of a 2.5 per cent fall in operating revenue to S$723.7 million.

While revenue for the media business fell over the nine months by 11.6 per cent to S$439.7 million and pre-tax profit from this segment declined 32.2 per cent to S$52.1 million from a year ago, the digital side of the media business continued to enjoy an upswing. Newspaper digital ad revenue rose 11 per cent while daily average newspaper digital sales improved by nearly 13 per cent.

"The group continues to focus on digital innovations to address the challenges in the media business. On the back of a successful news tablet campaign to drive circulation, the campaign is being expanded to include The Straits Times, The Business Times, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu in the coming months," said SPH.

Revenue in the property segment for the cumulative period grew significantly by 21.4 per cent to S$220.7 million, boosted by additions to the UK student accommodation portfolio while pre-tax profit from this division rose 15 per cent to S$133 million. The overall property segment's contribution to the group's profits has now grown to about 80 per cent.

Earnings per share for the nine months was lower at seven Singapore cents, compared to nine cents previously.

SPH shares closed unchanged at S$2.49 on Friday. The results were announced after market close.

Companies & Markets

S Korea hits brakes on rapid wage gains as economy sputters

Refrain from leveraging HK unrest: S'pore wealth managers told

The Peak marks its 35th year with special edition featuring young pioneers

Thomas Cook in bailout talks with China's Fosun

Thomson Medical prices S$225m 3-year notes at 4.8% in maiden bond offering

Japanese firm loses 3.5b yen in cryptocurrency hack

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly