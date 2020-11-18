SPH Reit non-executive director resigns for board renewal; new director appointed

SPH Reit non-executive director David Chia Chay Poh, 65, has resigned to pave the way for the "renewal of board members", the Reit manager announced on Wednesday night.

His resignation is effective from Dec 1. He has been a non-executive director since June 10, 2013, a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, as well as chairperson of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He directly holds 150,000 units in SPH Reit.

Trina Loh, 61, has been appointed as non-executive director, and will take over Mr Chia's committee roles. Her appointments take effect from Dec 1 too.

She is currently a director of Temasek Foundation Ecosperity and a council member of the Securities Industry Council. She used to be a director of Singapore Pools, group managing director of Guocoland (Singapore) Pte Ltd, and general manager of Wheelock Property Development.

SPH Reit units closed unchanged at S$0.80 on Wednesday before the news.