You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit non-executive director resigns for board renewal; new director appointed

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 8:13 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SPH Reit non-executive director David Chia Chay Poh, 65, has resigned to pave the way for the "renewal of board members", the Reit manager announced on Wednesday night.

His resignation is effective from Dec 1. He has been a non-executive director since June 10, 2013, a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, as well as chairperson of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He directly holds 150,000 units in SPH Reit.

Trina Loh, 61, has been appointed as non-executive director, and will take over Mr Chia's committee roles. Her appointments take effect from Dec 1 too.

She is currently a director of Temasek Foundation Ecosperity and a council member of the Securities Industry Council. She used to be a director of Singapore Pools, group managing director of Guocoland (Singapore) Pte Ltd, and general manager of Wheelock Property Development.

SPH Reit units closed unchanged at S$0.80 on Wednesday before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Delfi Q3 topline falls 16.4%, but sees uptick from Q2

CDL hotel arm reviewing portfolio, assessing at least three offers for assets

Centurion Corp secures master lease for 5,000-bed dorm in Selangor

Probe into Starburst Holdings chairman, MD related to corrupt transactions with agents

Aspen, eyeing promotion to Mainboard, completes share placement

Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the...

Nov 18, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Delfi Q3 topline falls 16.4%, but sees uptick from Q2

CHOCOLATE confectionery company Delfi posted revenue of US$93.8 million (S$125.8 million), down 16.4 per cent from...

Nov 18, 2020 08:00 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

[OSLO] Leasing firm AerCap Holdings has cut its ownership stake in crisis-hit carrier Norwegian Air to 9 per cent,...

Nov 18, 2020 07:59 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL hotel arm reviewing portfolio, assessing at least three offers for assets

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) hotel arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is reviewing its portfolio and...

Nov 18, 2020 07:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyds resumes plan to axe 56 branches

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group has resumed plans to close 56 branches across its own, Halifax and Bank of Scotland...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

Robinsons owes S$32m to creditors; largest claims from landlords, employees

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for