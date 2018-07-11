You are here
SPH Reit posts flat Q3 DPU of 1.37 cents
Net property income down 3.8% from a year ago to S$40.56 million; gross revenue fell 2.9% to S$51.77 million
Singapore
RETAIL landlord SPH Reit has declared distribution per unit of 1.37 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended May 31, unchanged from a year ago.
But net property income marked a 3.8 per cent decline from a year ago to S$40.56 million, mainly due to lower rental income
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg