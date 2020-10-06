SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

SPH Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.04 Singapore cent for the half-year period ended Aug 31, 2020, compared to 2.85 cents paid out in the corresponding period a year ago.

This was on the back of a 79.4 per cent drop in income available for distribution to S$14.9 million, from S$72.2 million a year ago; the Reit manager decided to defer the payment of some S$14.5 million, as allowed under Covid-19 relief measures announced by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. This was "for prudence in financial management", it said.

Another S$15 million of capital allowance was used to provide for capital expenditure and other working capital requirements.

Revenue for the six months fell 7.4 per cent to S$108.1 million, as net property income declined 14.9 per cent to S$78.4 million, mainly due to S$31.8 million in rental waivers and reliefs granted by the landlord to its tenants in Singapore to help them cope with the effects of the pandemic.

The full-year result was better, with a 5.6 per cent increase in gross revenue to S$241.5 million, thanks to the Reit's acquisition of a 50-per-cent interest in Westfield Marion last December, which contributed S$37.5 million for three quarters, and Figtree Grove, which was acquired in December 2018 and registered its first full-year contribution of S$15.9 million.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Westfield Marion in Adelaide and Figtree Grove in Wollongong, New South Wales, contributed S$26.3 million and S$12.5 million respectively to net property income for FY20.

For the full year, the Reit reported a 1.2 per cent improvement in net property income to S$181.9 million.

SPH Reit's Australia assets, though not spared the effects of Covid-19, were relatively less impacted. An allowance for rent relief of S$8.1 million was provided for FY20 to support eligible tenants affected by Covid-19, the manager said.

Full-year income available for distribution fell 36.4 per cent to S$92.2 million.