You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit takes A$670m stake in South Australia mall

Westfield Marion Shopping Centre deal to be funded by recent perp issue, plus debt and/or equity fund-raising
Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20191108_ABMOARION8_3943859.jpg
SPH Reit will also enter a joint venture partnership with retail real estate investment trust Scentre Group, which owns and runs Westfield malls in Australia and New Zealand.
PHOTO: SPH REIT

Singapore

SPH REIT is expanding its footprint Down Under, with a deal inked on Thursday for a half-stake in a freehold mall, Westfield Marion Shopping Centre, in the state of South Australia.

The transaction with Lendlease Real Estate Investments comes at a price tag of A$670 million (S$627.9 million), to be funded by a recent perp issue, plus debt and/or equity fund-raising, the manager said.

The price tag, reached on a willing buyer, willing seller basis, took into account an independent valuation of Westfield Marion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SPH Reit will also enter a joint venture partnership with retail real estate investment trust Scentre Group, which owns and runs Westfield malls in Australia and New Zealand.

SEE ALSO

Vibrant to consolidate stake in chemical logistics subsidiary for S$13.5 million

The manager said that it planned to pay for the deal with a mix of proceeds from the August issuance of S$300 million of perpetual securities, as well as debt and/or equity fund-raising, with a decision on the timing and share of funding yet to be made.

It will also arrange a bridging loan facility that can be drawn upon to fully fund the acquisition if need be.

Westfield Marion, which is about 10 kilometres from the downtown of state capital Adelaide, has three storeys of retail space and five office floors, with 5,270 parking lots.

Its gross lettable area is 1.5 million square feet, and anchor tenants include department stores David Jones, Myer, and Harris Scarfe, and supermarkets Aldi, Coles, and Woolworths.

The transaction is expected to increase the Reit portfolio's weighted average lease expiry by net lettable area to 5.1 years, up from 3.2 years as at Aug 31. It also raises the portfolio value's exposure to Australian assets from 5.3 per cent to 19.7 per cent.

Last year, SPH Reit took an 85 per cent stake in another freehold Australian mall - Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales. It also has interests in three Singapore retail properties.

The Reit's manager said the Westfield Marion purchase "deepens (its) strategic presence in Australia with entry into (the) attractive and stable Adelaide market".

Susan Leng, chief executive of the manager, added: "The acquisition will enhance the sustainability and resilience of SPH Reit's returns to unit holders through the increased geographic diversity, larger freehold land tenure, and longer underlying leases with embedded rental growth potential.

"This transaction and our co-ownership with Scentre Group marks another significant milestone in expanding our presence in a country and sector with growth prospects."

The Westfield Marion transaction would have upped pro forma full-year distribution per unit from 5.6 Singapore cents to 5.69 Singapore cents if it had been done on Sept 1, 2018, noted the manager in its filing.

The manager is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times.

SPH Reit units lost S$0.01, or 0.87 per cent, to S$1.14, before the news.

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 04:37 AM
Dining Out

NEW OUTLOOK FOR CHINESE CUISINE

Nov 8, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes

[LIVERPOOL] Britain's governing Conservatives vowed on Thursday to spend billions on infrastructure, stepping up an...

Nov 7, 2019 11:55 PM
Transport

UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz

[LONDON] Britain lowered its security risk level for UK-flagged ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on...

Nov 7, 2019 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Global debt surges to record high of US$188t says IMF chief

[WASHINGTON] The global debt load has surged to a new all-time record equivalent to more than double the world's...

Nov 7, 2019 11:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Capital World subsidiary pulls out of Malaysian land deal

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Capital World, which recently had its ability to continue as a going concern...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly