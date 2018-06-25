SPH Reit takes S$45m loan to partially finance The Rail Mall purchase

SPH REIT Management, as manager of SPH Reit, has announced that it is taking out a three-year incremental facility loan of S$45 million to partially finance the purchase of The Rail Mall.

It was earlier announced that SPH Reit was purchasing The Rail Mall, a cluster of 43 single-storey shop units along Upper Bukit Timah Road for S$63.24m.

Units closed at S$0.985, half a Singapore cent or 0.505 per cent lower on Monday.