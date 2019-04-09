You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH reports lower Q2 net profit

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 7:27 PM
nishar@sph.com.sgNisha_BT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Tuesday reported a 25.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to S$29.69 million for the second quarter, in line with lower revenue and a fair-value change on investment properties of S$12.86 million.

Total revenue for the three months ended Feb 28 was down 5.2 per cent to S$227.82 million. 

For the six-month period ended Feb 28, net profit fell 14.7 per cent year-on-year to S$85.61 million due to the lack of investment gains as the treasury & investment portfolio was largely divested by August 2018. Total revenue dipped 4.1 per cent to S$486.58 million, while operating expenses fell 5.6 per cent to S$365.28 million mainly due to ongoing cost control and the absence of retrenchment costs seen in the previous period.

For the second quarter, the group - which owns newspapers such as The Business Times and The Straits Times - reported earnings per share of two Singapore cents, on a par with the corresponding period a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fair-value change on investment properties of S$12.86 million during the quarter relates mainly to expensing of stamp duty for the recently acquired Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in Australia by SPH Reit. 

For 1HFY19, revenue for the media business fell 10.1 per cent to S$296.2 million partly as a result of the shorter festive advertising window between Christmas and Chinese New Year. Profit was 3.8 per cent lower at S$42.1 million. Meanwhile, total digital revenue - which includes revenue from other digital portals, circulation and online classifieds - grew 13.1 per cent.

Revenue from the property segment in 1HFY19 was 15.3 per cent higher at S$140.3 million on the back of acquisitions by SPH Reit and the UK student accommodation portfolio, while profit was 2.3 per cent higher, boosted by net operating income of S$6.2 million from the UK student accommodation portfolio.

Ng Yat Chung, chief executive officer of SPH, said: "We continue to make progress with our digital transformation strategy. Although the media business continues to experience headwinds, revenue from the digital side of the business is showing growth. We also see improved recurring income from the property segment which has expanded its portfolio following recent acquisitions."

Mr Ng added: "With the completion of the M1 transaction in March 2019, we look forward to the next step of being part of M1's transformational journey. We will be closely collaborating with Keppel Corporation and M1 to leverage on the synergies among us."

The directors have declared an interim dividend of 5.5 Singapore cents per share, which will be paid on May 24.

SPH shares closed unchanged on Tuesday at S$2.53. 

Companies & Markets

Ascott bags contracts to manage 14 properties across 8 countries

50:50 cash and share mix for Ascendas-Singbridge most prudent: CapitaLand CEO

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Hot stock: Hi-P shares down 7.4% following Maybank Kim Eng's downgrade to 'sell'

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Annica auditor qualifies opinion on recoverability of S$1.6m due from disposal of business unit

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
5 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

doc74ug5ext5031fq80ne8i_doc72d1ruxjpkwssap5f28.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGmsia_090419_32.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundary delimitation within a month

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening