SPH sets distribution rate of 4.5% on S$150m perpetual notes

Sat, Jun 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
SPH will use the net proceeds for general working capital, capital expenditure and corporate requirements and/or refinancing existing borrowings of the issuer and its subsidiaries.
Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has priced its S$150 million of subordinated perpetual notes at a distribution rate of 4.5 per cent to yield 261.2 basis points (bps) over the five-year swap offer rate.

The securities were sold at par. There was a private-bank concession of 25 Singapore cents for every S$100 of securities, or 25 basis points.

The perpetuals may be called by the issuer after five years. If they are not redeemed at that time, the distribution rate will step up by 100 bps, and be reset every five years thereafter.

The total orderbook stood in excess of S$800 million.

SPH - which publishes The Business Times - will use the net proceeds for general working capital, capital expenditure and corporate requirements - including acquisitions and investments - and/or refinancing existing borrowings of the issuer and its subsidiaries.

Fund managers and hedge funds made up 78 per cent of orders, private banks took up 18 per cent, and the remaining 4 per cent were taken by others.

By region, 98 per cent were from Singapore and 2 per cent from overseas.

Payment will be made semi-annually in arrears on June 7 and Dec 7. DBS Bank and OCBC Bank were the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the deal.

The offering is part of SPH's S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme announced in early May.

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
